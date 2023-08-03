2 people hospitalized after garage fire in Converse, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital after a garage fire in Converse overnight, according to fire officials.

The fire was called in just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 6000 block of Kensinger Pass, not far from Elolf Elementary School and FM 1516.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames inside the garage of the home. The fire was able to spread and did damage some of the house. Firefighters, however, were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said one person from inside the home was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after being burned in the foot. A second person had smoke inhalation.

The cause of the garage fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.