Late-night fire damages trailer home in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a trailer home in West Bexar County on Thursday night, according to firefighters.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 11400 block of Castolon Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke and flames showing from the trailer home. Heavy flames could be seen coming through the roof. Firefighters, however, were able to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said two residents and a firefighter did have to be checked out by EMS for heat exposure. There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

Damages to the trailer are believed to be around $50,000.