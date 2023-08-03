Moses Rose’s owner strikes deal to turn over bar for Alamo project, finish eminent domain battle at the Alamo

The Alamo and the attorney for the owner of Moses Rose’s Hideout announced Thursday that a deal had been struck to acquire the bar property, which sits in the footprint of a planned Alamo Visitors Center and Museum.

A news release from the Alamo Trust, which manages the site, stated a “successful mediation and agreement” to buy the property ended the ongoing eminent domain process. Neither the Trust’s statement nor one from owners Vince Cantu and Elizabeth Harwood Cantu mentioned a purchase price.

The Cantus have agreed to leave the property by Aug. 15, which will keep the plans for a museum on schedule, according to the Trust’s statement.

The Cantus’ statement, which was emailed by his attorney Dan Eldredge, also claimed that if any artifacts are found at the site of the bar and end up being displayed, they will have museum labels acknowledging that they came from the bar property.

Moses Rose’s Hideout, located at 516 E. Houston St., is at the edge of the footprint of a proposed Alamo Visitors Center and Museum — a key part of the $400 million plan to redesign Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Texas General Land Office, and the City of San Antonio are all partners in the plan.

The Alamo Trust said Cantu rejected multiple offers worth up to $3.5 million for his property, which was appraised at $2.1 million currently and $2.8 million in 10 years.

Cantu had claimed the state was trying to lowball him and did not properly account for the value of his business. Cantu had said before the eminent domain proceedings that his “happy price” to buy the bar was $17 million.

The San Antonio City Council approved the use of eminent domain in January, and the city moved forward with the process in May after Cantu rejected a ”best and final” offer of $5.26 million.

The Alamo Trust had said the offer accounted for both the property and his business, which it says an independent valuation determined to be worth “a little more than $1.2 million.”

But Cantu and his attorney objected to the methodology used to appraise the business and said the offer should have been several million dollars higher. They claimed the Trust had told the appraiser to use a formula to arrive at a lower number, which the appraiser denied.

Cantu and Eldredge also maintained that the city did not actually have the power to use eminent domain in this case.

The agreement announced on Thursday, though, means the eminent domain process is no longer in play.

“Alamo Trust, Inc. expresses its sincere appreciation to all parties involved for their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and commitment to finding common ground during the mediation process,” said Dr. Kate Rogers, executive director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the City of San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and members of the City Council for their invaluable partnership and assistance during these negotiations. This successful resolution exemplifies the power of productive dialogue, showcasing our collective ability to achieve shared objectives for the future of the Alamo.”

Following Thursday’s announcement, Nirenberg released the following statement:

“This agreement paves the way for the future of the historic Alamo. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Alamo to learn more about the deep-rooted history and culture of San Antonio. In just a few years, our visitors will enjoy a state-of-the-art Alamo Visitor Center and Museum. We invite the world to learn why San Antonio’s World Heritage designation includes the historic Alamo.”

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., has also released the following statement:

“Across Texas and worldwide, the Alamo stands as a symbol of bravery and utmost sacrifice. I have always been committed to preserving and protecting the Shrine of Texas Liberty for future generations. Safeguarding this historical landmark is critically important to ensuring Texas’ rich history is properly honored and shared with our schoolchildren and the millions of people who visit every year. I am happy to see an amicable resolution and look forward to preserving this significant memorial of Texas heritage.”