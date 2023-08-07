2 Bexar County Jail inmates die from apparent medical episodes

Kevin Arballo (left), and Wade Graham (right), died of apparent medical episodes while being incarcerated in the Bexar County Jail, sheriff's officials said.

SAN ANTONIO – Two inmates at the Bexar County Jail died from apparent medical episodes over the weekend, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, a deputy on Saturday afternoon found an inmate sitting on a toilet unresponsive.

The deputy called for help and began performing life-saving measures on the inmate — Kevin Arballo, 33.

Despite efforts by jail medical staff and EMS, Arballo died, BCSO said.

BCSO officials said it appears that Arballo suffered a medical episode “exacerbated by preexisting medical conditions compounded by a history of substance use.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Arballo was booked into the jail on Wednesday on a criminal trespass charge.

Several hours later, a deputy saw an inmate collapsed on his bunk.

The deputy called jail medical staff for help and began life-saving measures. EMS eventually took the inmate, Wade Graham, 54, to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, Graham’s health continued to decline, and he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. Sunday, BCSO said.

Preliminary findings indicate that Graham appeared to have suffered from a medical episode “exacerbated by a long list of preexisting heart and medical conditions.”

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Graham had been jailed since July 7 on a charge of cruelty-non-livestock-fight/lure, BCSO said.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit will conduct investigations in both cases.

Per the Sandra Bland Act, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office and the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office will also conduct investigations. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of both deaths.

BCSO said it appears that all agency policies and procedures were followed while the unit officers conducted cell checks.

