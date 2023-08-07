Celebrate Davy Crockett’s birthday at free Alamo event in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo is hosting a free birthday celebration for the king of the wild frontier — David Crockett.

The legendary frontiersman would have turned 237 years old next week but the Alamo is celebrating a little early from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

During his birthday celebration at the famous San Antonio landmark, there will be games, crafts and rifle-firing demos.

Crockett, who is widely referred to as Davy Crockett, has inspired countless history lovers from around the world to discover the unique history of the Texas Revolution and the Battle of the Alamo.

“Learn more about the famous Congressman from Tennessee who made his last stand at the Alamo through exciting living history demonstrations,” event organizers said in a press release.

The party will take place on the grounds of the Alamo, located at 300 Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio.