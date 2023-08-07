It’s Halloween in August as Spirit stores reopen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It may not feel like spooky season just yet, but Spirit Halloween stores are already open in San Antonio.

The return of Halloween decor can already be seen at stores around the city, but the reopening of the iconic holiday store is the biggest sign that Halloween is on the (distant) horizon.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, according to the company’s website, and it sells everything from costumes to decor.

At least 10 Spirit stores are expected to open in San Antonio this year. Several locations are already open and offering scary good deals.

Here are the expected opening dates for Spirit Halloween’s San Antonio-area locations:

Blanco - Opening in August - no set date. 18450 Blanco Road.

Brook Hollow - Opening in August - no set date. 15048 San Pedro Avenue.

Huebner - Currently open. Located at 6808 Huebner Road.

Marshall - Opening in August - no set date. 2502 Marshall Road.

The Rim - Opening in August - no set date. 5811 Worth Parkway.

Rolling Oaks - Opening soon - no set date. 6909 N Loop 1604 E.

Stone Oak - Currently open. 2606 TPC Parkway.

Thousand Oaks - Opening in August - no set date. 2945 Thousand Oaks Drive.

Universal City - Opening soon - no set date. 3150 Pat Booker Road.

Wonderland of the Americas - Currently open. Located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road.

Another store is expected to open in San Marcos at 3939 S Interstate 35. However, no date has been set. This location will offer costumes and accessories only, according to the Spirit website.

Spirit Halloween offers free shipping on orders over $40 with code SHIP40 if you or any members of your family are spooked about going to the store in person.