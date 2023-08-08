40+ free things you can get on your birthday around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know you can celebrate your birthday with tons of free stuff around San Antonio?
From food to makeup — there’s a little something to smile about when that special time of year rolls around.
If you want to get in on the freebie deals, we’ve rounded up a list of places around town that offer goodies for your birthday.
Browse the list of birthday rewards:
- Anthropologie - Get a 20% discount during your birthday month when you become an Anthro Loyalty member.
- Auntie Anne’s - Get a free pretzel for your birthday if you sign up for Pretzel Perks.
- Baskin Robbins - Get a free scoop on your birthday when you join the Birthday Club.
- BJ’s Brewhouse - Get a free Pizookie when you sign up to become a rewards member.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Get six free wings during your birthday month when you join Blazin’ Rewards.
- California Pizza Kitchen - Get a free dessert on your birthday when you join CPK rewards.
- Cheesecake Factory - Get a complimentary birthday sundae. If you sign up for Cheesecake Rewards before your birthday, you’ll also get a free birthday slice.
- Chick-fil-A - Get a birthday reward from Chick-fil-A, valid for 30 days, when you join the membership program.
- Chili’s - Get a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for My Chili’s Rewards.
- Cold Stone - Get a coupon for a buy-one, get-one creation on your birthday when you sign up for the Cold Stone Rewards Club.
- Corner Bakery Cafe - Get a free bakery sweet for your birthday when you become a rewards member.
- Dairy Queen - Get a free surprise on your birthday when you join the Blizzard Fan Club.
- Denny’s - Get an exclusive birthday offer when you sign up for the rewards program. Some websites have reported that it’s a Grand Slam.
- Dippin’ Dots - Get free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday when you sign up for the Dot Crazy Email Club.
- El Pollo Loco - Get a $5 reward on your birthday when you sign up for Loco Rewards.
- Firehouse Subs - Get a free medium sub with any purchase when you join Firehouse Rewards.
- Freebirds - Get a free burrito on your birthday when you sign up for the loyalty program.
- Great American Cookies - Get a reward on your birthday when you download the app.
- Grimaldi’s - Get a free pizza on your birthday when you join the Pizzeria rewards program.
- IHOP - Get free birthday pancakes when you join the rewards program.
- Kendra Scott - Get a 50% discount on one fashion jewelry item on your birthday when you sign up for rewards.
- Kona Grill - Get a special gift on your birthday when you sign up for Konavore Rewards. The specific gift isn’t specified on the eatery’s website.
- Krispy Kreme - Get one free donut during your birthday month.
- Jersey Mikes - Get a free birthday sub when you sign up for Shore Points.
- La Madeline - Get a free birthday bakery treat when you sign up for the reward program.
- McAlister’s Deli - Get a free birthday treat when you join McAlister’s Rewards.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes - Get a free birthday bundtlet when you sign up for the eClub.
- Panera - Get a free birthday treat when you sign up for MyPanera Rewards.
- Pei Wei - Get a free small shareable plate when you sign up for rewards.
- P.F. Changs - Get a free dessert during your birthday month when you sign up for the rewards program.
- Pizza Hut - Get a free birthday reward when you sign up for Hut Rewards.
- Red Lobster - Get a free birthday reward when you sign up for My Red Lobster Rewards.
- Red Robin - Get a free burger on your birthday when you sign up for the RedRobin Royalty program.
- Salt Grass Steakhouse - Get a free $25 birthday reward to use during your birthday month when you sign up for Landry’s Select Club.
- Sephora - Get a free gift on your birthday when you sign up to be a Beauty Insider.
- Spaghetti Warehouse - Get a free meal on your birthday when you join the Warehouse eClub.
- Starbucks - Get a free handcrafted beverage, food item or ready-to-drink bottled beverage on your birthday when you download the Starbucks App.
- Target - Get 5% off your purchase when you download the Target Circle App. The discount is available for 30 days following your birthday.
- TGI Fridays - Get a free surprise reward on your birthday when you sign up for Fridays Rewards.
- Whataburger - Get a free reward for your birthday when you download the app.
- Which Wich - Get a free Wich on your birthday when you sign up for Vibe Club rewards.
Do you know of any other places offering freebie deals or exclusive birthday offers? Let us know in the comments.