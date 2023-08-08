At least 6 people robbed during apparent early morning crime spree, police say

Officers searched for surveillance video after a man pumping gas was robbed at gunpoint outside 7/11 on W. Hildebrand.

SAN ANTONIO – At least six people became the victims of early morning robberies that San Antonio police are investigating as the work of two criminals.

According to officers at the scene of several of the crimes, investigators believe the robberies are connected.

The apparent spree began after 5 a.m. Tuesday with victims reporting they were robbed by two gunmen along Vance Jackson Road, Buena Vista Street, and the 100 block of S. Josephine Tobin.

As police in the West patrol area investigated those crimes, officers in the South segment of the city began receiving calls about their own cluster of crimes.

Officers questioned workers about a reported robbery at this Mexican restaurant in the 1500 block of Somerset Road. They believe the robbery may be connected to several others Tuesday morning. (KSAT 12 News)

They investigated a robbery at a Mexican restaurant in the 1500 block of Somerset Road, followed by the robberies of two people at a construction site near Cascade Parkway and Yarrow Boulevard.

Both of those robberies were reported after 7 a.m.

At the construction site, two workers told police they were robbed by two gunmen who drove up, demanded their wallets, and drove away.

A short time later, it appears the same criminals were back at work on the West side, robbing at gunpoint a man who was pumping gas outside a 7/11 store in the 1300 block of W. Hildebrand.

Officers said the robbers in all the cases were described as two men who were drive a white Hyundai car.

Police searched each area after the robberies and even brought in their helicopter on some occasions. However, they did not find the robbers.