Man shot during argument on city’s West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being shot during an argument on the city’s West Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Juanita Street, not far from both South General McMullen and Castroville Road.

According to police, the man and the suspect had gotten into an altercation and that’s when a gunshot was fired, hitting the victim. The suspect fled after the shooting.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

SAPD did not say what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.