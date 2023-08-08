97º
Off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy arrested on DWI charge, officials say

Aracely Miranda, 40, had a similar arrest in 2013 for DWI w/BAC 0.15 or higher

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Aracely Miranda, 40 (Bexar County Jail Records)

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is facing possible termination after being arrested for drunk driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aracely Miranda, 40, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Saturday by San Antonio police and is charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, according to authorities.

Her bond was set at $1,500, court records show.

Miranda has served with the sheriff’s office for 11 years and is assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau.

Following her arrest, she has been issued a notice of proposed dismissal and was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the termination for the “arrest in accordance with BCSO policies and procedures.”

A separate administrative investigation is ongoing, pending the outcome of Miranda’s criminal case, the BCSO said.

Additionally, court records show that Miranda has had a history of drunk driving with an arrest for DWI with a blood concentration over 0.15 or higher in January 2013. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08. However, her case was dismissed later that year.

