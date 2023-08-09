Overnight fire damages office of tax assessor collector at Uvalde County Courthouse

UVALDE, Texas – Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at the Uvalde County Courthouse early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at the courthouse, which is located in the 100 block of North Getty Street in Uvalde.

The Uvalde Leader-News reports that the fire occurred in the office of the Tax Assessor Collector. An individual had called 911 to report the flames coming out of a courthouse room window.

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco said investigators from the state fire marshal’s office will now try and figure out the exact cause of the fire.

The Uvalde Leader-News says at this time, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Department both currently remain on scene.

No other offices in the building were affected by the flames.