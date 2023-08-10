80º
Crews work overnight to cover sinkhole in east Bexar County

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed storm pipe; no injuries or wrecks reported

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Crews from Public Works are working overnight to clear a sinkhole caused by a collapsed storm pipe. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Crews from Public Works have continued overnight work to cover a sinkhole caused by a collapsed storm drain in east Bexar County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, a sinkhole formed on a stretch of road in the 5800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road.

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed storm pipe.

New Sulphur Springs Road is closed just east of Jasper Hollow to allow crews space to clear the roads.

According to Public Works, the goal is to reopen the roads by 5 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries or wrecks were reported.

Signage is in place to help facilitate detours for drivers.

