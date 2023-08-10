Crews work overnight to cover sinkhole in east Bexar County

Crews from Public Works are working overnight to clear a sinkhole caused by a collapsed storm pipe.

SAN ANTONIO – Crews from Public Works have continued overnight work to cover a sinkhole caused by a collapsed storm drain in east Bexar County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, a sinkhole formed on a stretch of road in the 5800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road.

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed storm pipe.

🚧New Sulphur Springs Road is closed just east of Jasper Hollow due to a sink hole. The sink hole was caused by a collapsed storm pipe. Crews are on site and will be working through the night to fix the damage with the goal of reopening the road by 5pm Friday. pic.twitter.com/CbdeKgzKRG — San Antonio Public Works 👷‍♀️👷 (@SAPublicWorks) August 10, 2023

New Sulphur Springs Road is closed just east of Jasper Hollow to allow crews space to clear the roads.

According to Public Works, the goal is to reopen the roads by 5 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries or wrecks were reported.

Signage is in place to help facilitate detours for drivers.