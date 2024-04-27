Driver, 60, arrested on DWI suspicion after T-boning police officer’s unit, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after crashing into a San Antonio police unit on the Northeast Side, according to SAPD.

An SAPD officer was in a marked patrol vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Nacogdoches Road when the suspect pulled out of a private driveway and T-boned into the passenger side of the patrol unit, according to police.

The officer suffered a minor injury. The driver had no apparent injuries.

Police found the driver was under the influence and in possession of a firearm. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The weapon was a handgun, SAPD said.