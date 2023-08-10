San Antonio leaders, policymakers to discuss civic and political issues at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN – State and local leaders, journalists, media figures and the public will convene in downtown Austin from September 21-23 for the annual Texas Tribune Festival.

Held in-person and virtually, the festival is an educational opportunity around public policy, politics and news. More than 100 panels will be offered to those attending. Topics will include 2024 races, how cities in Texas and the U.S. are evolving and several one-on-one conversations.

A free and open-to-the-public aspect of the festival is Open Congress, which takes place all day on Saturday.

Open Congress takes place on Congress Avenue between 7th and 11th streets. Transit passes are encouraged for attendees.

While the festival will present speakers and panelists from state and national environments, several people from San Antonio will be speaking across the three days.

See below for some of the featured sessions:

📌 Thursday, Sept. 21

One-on-one with Jake Tapper

CNN anchor Jake Tapper will discuss his new book, the state of today’s media and election coverage.

Tapper will sign copies of his book “All The Demons Are Here” after the session.

Evan Smith, Co-Founder and Senior Adviser at The Texas Tribune will moderate the conversation.

One-on-one with Jen Easterly

Jen Easterly will discuss her work with the Department of Homeland Security and the steps cybersecurity professionals take to keep us safe.

Bobby Chesney, Dean of the University of Texas School of Law, will moderate the conversation.

📌 Friday, Sept. 22

San Antonio Report Presents: Bexar Essentials

Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Sen. Jose Menendez, Judge Peter Sakai and Sheriff Javier Salazar will speak about how Bexar County — Texas’ fourth-largest county — is the future of America.

Leigh Munsil, the Editor-in-Chief of the San Antonio Report, will moderate the conversation.

The Future of Urban America

This panel will bring together San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and two other mayors to discuss how their cities are changing.

Steven Pedigo, professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs, will moderate the conversation.

📌 Saturday, Sept. 23

The War Over School Choice

Four state lawmakers, including Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (D-San Antonio), will discuss school choice.

Brian Lopez, a San Antonio-based public education Reporter with The Texas Tribune, will moderate the discussion.

Can the Center Hold?

Congressmen Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) and Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) will discuss how politics can be removed to solve problems.

Sewell Chan, Editor-in-Chief of The Texas Tribune, will moderate the conversation.

The Loyal Opposition

Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio) will join three other state representatives to discuss the 2023 Legislative session.

Matthew Watkins, Managing Editor for News and Politics at The Texas Tribune, will moderate the conversation.

One-on-One with Roland Gutierrez

State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) will discuss his announcement to run against Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat.

James Henson, Director of the Texas Politics Project, will moderate the conversation.

Castro Family Values

Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and Rosie Castro, a civil rights activist, will get together for a session that focuses on how the Castro family stays motivated.

Laura Barrón-López, the White House Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, will moderate the conversation.

Click here to view the festival’s full program and to purchase tickets.

Students, educators, government and nonprofit agencies get special rates for groups of 5 or more. Use promo codes TTF23STUDENTGROUP (student), TTF23EDUGROUP (educator) or TTF23GOVNPGROUP (gov/np) to unlock the discounts.