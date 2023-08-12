103º
City of San Antonio extends pool season through most of September

Admission to the pools is free of charge

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – With the sweltering summer temperatures still in full swing, the City of San Antonio has extended the pool season through most of September.

Nine community pools will remain open from Aug. 14 through Sept. 24, according to city officials. Admission is free and open to the public.

Listed below are the nine pool locations and their hours of operation:

WEEKDAYS (5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday):

  • Roosevelt - 330 Roosevelt
  • Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave
    • Lap swim available Tuesday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

_______________________________________

WEEKENDS (1 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday):

  • Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St
  • Heritage - 1423 S Ellison Dr.
  • Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches
  • Lincoln - 2803 E Commerce
  • Normoyle - 700 Culberson
  • Roosevelt - 330 Roosevelt
  • San Pedro - 2200 N Flores
  • Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha
  • Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave

To learn more about the city’s pools, follow this link.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

