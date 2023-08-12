City of San Antonio extends pool season through most of September

SAN ANTONIO – With the sweltering summer temperatures still in full swing, the City of San Antonio has extended the pool season through most of September.

Nine community pools will remain open from Aug. 14 through Sept. 24, according to city officials. Admission is free and open to the public.

Listed below are the nine pool locations and their hours of operation:

WEEKDAYS (5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday):

Roosevelt - 330 Roosevelt

Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave Lap swim available Tuesday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.



_______________________________________

WEEKENDS (1 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday):

Cuellar - 502 S.W. 36th St

Heritage - 1423 S Ellison Dr.

Lady Bird Johnson - 10700 Nacogdoches

Lincoln - 2803 E Commerce

Normoyle - 700 Culberson

Roosevelt - 330 Roosevelt

San Pedro - 2200 N Flores

Southside Lions - 3100 Hiawatha

Woodlawn - 221 Alexander Ave

To learn more about the city’s pools, follow this link.

