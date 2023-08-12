105º
Friend or foe? Officials say you’ll want to avoid one of these sea creatures if spotted on a Texas beach

Keep your distance and if you are stung, TPWD has a few tips on what to do

Cody King, Digital Journalist

(On left) By-the-Wind Sailor and Portuguese Man-O-War. (NPS Photo/ Sarah Laughlin/ PINS)

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to these two blue sea creatures you may find on a South Texas seashore.

According to Padre Island National Seashore officials, the By-the-Wind Sailor and its relative, the Portuguese Man-O-War, are not “true sea jellies,” according to PINS. Instead, they are both “colonial organisms.”

Both sea creatures have obvious similarities -- a bluish color with a ridge or bubble and tentacles that are used for catching prey.

However, if you come across these sea creatures on the seashore, there’s one that you most certainly should avoid -- the Portuguese Man-O-War.

According to PINS officials, the Portuguese Man-O-War, which has a bubble-like top, can give a nasty sting to humans.

They typically float on currents and wash up on the shoreline during the spring through late summer season, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

If you are stung by a Portuguese Man-O-War, don’t rub the area. According to the TPWD, you can use a driver’s license or credit card to scrape off the tentacles, which are difficult to see.

You’re also urged to place the sting site under hot water or apply warm compresses.

TPWD officials said if you do develop a severe reaction, seek medical attention.

By-the-Wind Sailor are “friendly beach visitors,” according to PINS officials, and they do not harm humans.

If you want to learn more about these sea creatures or others you may find on a Texas beach, follow this link.

