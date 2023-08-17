San Antonio International Airport to offer nonstop flights to Philadelphia in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport has added Philadelphia to its list of nonstop destinations.

American Airlines announced Thursday that it will launch daily, nonstop service to Philadelphia International Airport beginning June 5, 2024.

“Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of the United States, and San Antonio is not only a beautiful, fun and welcoming city, it’s the top tourist destination in Texas,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “It’s a perfect pairing to give travelers from both places an easy way to explore what each city offers.”

Initially, the route will operate seasonally through Sept. 3, but could be extended further, a news release said.

“American Airlines is excited to bring back service between SAT and PHL next June,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “With Philadelphia joining our network of seven destinations across the U.S., American is proud to offer customers more ways to take in all that San Antonio has to offer while providing local residents more ways to see the world with just one stop on our robust global network.”

Here’s what to know about the 41st nonstop destination SAT offers:

The flights will be available to book starting Monday, August 21.

Flights will depart SAT at 1:10 p.m. and arrive at PHL at 5:50 p.m.

Return flights will depart PHL at 8:20 a.m. and arrive at SAT at 11:10 a.m.

Both flights will be operated on an Airbus A319 aircraft with 128 seats.

