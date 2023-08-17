Weekend Traffic Alert: Portions of Loop 1604 to be closed in both directions on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re out and about this weekend, beware of a major road closure on the city’s North Side.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, portions of Loop 1604 will be closed in both directions from the NW Military Highway exit ramps to the NW Military Highway entrance ramp. The intersection at Loop 1604 and NW Military Highway will also be fully closed, including turnarounds.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic as needed.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday. During that time, construction crews will be setting beams at the NW Military Highway bridge. The work is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT officials said in a press release.

More details on the closure, including detour information, is listed below.