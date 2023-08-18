Cirque Musica will have one San Antonio performance this holiday season, tickets already on sale

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not feeling like the holidays just yet, but the Tobin Center announced a new holiday-themed show that might just put you in the spirit.

A performance of Cirque Musica’s “Holiday Wonderland” will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall.

“This unique and enchanting event will combine the magic of the holiday season with the awe-inspiring artistry of cirque-style performances, creating an unforgettable evening of family entertainment,” event organizers said in a press release.

Visitors can expect to see acrobats, aerialists and hilarious hijinks for the holiday-inspired show.

“The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites,” organizers said.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 each.