80º
Join Insider for Free

LIVE

Local News

Cirque Musica will have one San Antonio performance this holiday season, tickets already on sale

Visitors can expect to see acrobats, aerialists for holiday-inspired show

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Tobin Center, San Antonio, Holidays
Cirque Musica presents "Holiday Wonderland" at the Tobin Center (Cirque Musica)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not feeling like the holidays just yet, but the Tobin Center announced a new holiday-themed show that might just put you in the spirit.

A performance of Cirque Musica’s “Holiday Wonderland” will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall.

“This unique and enchanting event will combine the magic of the holiday season with the awe-inspiring artistry of cirque-style performances, creating an unforgettable evening of family entertainment,” event organizers said in a press release.

Visitors can expect to see acrobats, aerialists and hilarious hijinks for the holiday-inspired show.

“The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites,” organizers said.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 each.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email