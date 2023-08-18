Is your household equipped with the right supplies in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency?

In an unpredictable world where natural disasters and emergencies can strike without warning, being prepared is key to ensuring the safety and well-being of your family.

SAN ANTONIO – In an unpredictable world where natural disasters and emergencies can strike without warning, being prepared is key to ensuring the safety and well-being of your family.

Natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and wildfires can have devastating effects. Having a solid emergency plan and well-stocked supplies can make a significant difference during times of crisis.

“So, we always encourage you to have a, you know, a preparedness kit, something in case a natural disaster hits or we’re faced with prolonged power outages or water like we saw during Winter storm Uri,” said Joe Arrington, a spokesman with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The National Centers for Environmental Information says for 2023 to date, 12 weather and climate disasters have losses exceeding $1 billion. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the first six months of 2023 ranked the highest for disaster count; 10 severe storm events, one winter storm and one flooding event.

CDC data indicates that 48% of Americans don’t have emergency supplies and about 44% don’t even have a basic first aid kit in their home.

Following are emergency supplies that experts recommend to have in your home:

Food and Water

Store non-perishable food items such as canned goods, energy bars, and dried fruits. Aim for a three-day supply of food and water, with at least one gallon of water per person per day.

“Some of the basics, obviously, drinking water. Have a supply of drinking water for you and your family for a couple of days. First aid kit, the basics, Band-Aids, gauze, a product to clean a wound with, an ice pack,” Arrington said.

Medication and First Aid

Prepare a well-stocked first aid kit with bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, and any necessary prescription medications. Include medical supplies specific to your family’s needs.

“We see that a lot of times when the power’s out and someone’s either on oxygen or needs prescriptions, they can’t necessarily get to the pharmacy right away. So, make sure you have a supply of those meds,” Arrington said.

Emergency Tools

Pack essential tools like a flashlight, extra batteries, a multi-tool, and a manual can opener. A battery-powered or hand-crank radio will help you stay informed about the situation.

“The old hand-crank ones still work so that you can get emergency alerts if we’re trying to get a hold of you to tell you that you need to evacuate or it’s safe to return. Have something that you can have communication with the outside world,” Arrington said.

Natural disasters and emergencies can be overwhelming, but taking proactive steps to prepare your family can greatly reduce stress and risk.

Preparedness today ensures a safer tomorrow for you and your loved ones, experts say.