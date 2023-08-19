Disturbance at sports bar leads to vehicle pursuit, man shot by BCSO deputy

BCSO deputies responded to the disturbance call off FM 78 just after midnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A disturbance call at a Northeast Bexar County sports bar led to a pursuit, shots fired and a man in the hospital early this morning.

Just after midnight, BCSO deputies responded to the call in the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse.

According to a security guard, a man with an observable gun in his waistband was asked to leave.

The security guard pointed the man out to responding deputies, who quickly fled in a vehicle, a BCSO spokesperson said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle to the 7000 block of Bronzerock Drive, not far from the sports bar.

Two males exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, stayed behind.

During the foot pursuit, one of the men jumped a fence and pulled his weapon.

The deputy called for the suspect to drop his weapon. The suspect turned and pointed his weapon, at which point the deputy fired and struck the man in his buttock, the BCSO spokesperson said.

The firearm the suspect had was recovered and determined to be stolen. The injured suspect, 28, had a parole violation. He was later transported to the hospital.

His charges include evading arrest and possession of a stolen firearm., according to the BCSO spokesperson.

The second suspect who fled was apprehended and found to have a DWI warrant.

Deputies found a second firearm in the backseat of the vehicle. During their investigation, the vehicle was determined not to be stolen.

The woman’s charges include evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

BCSO’s investigation remains active.