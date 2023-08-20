2 teenagers wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on city’s West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in the hospital with gunshot wounds following an apparent drive-by at a home on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of West Martin Street, not far from NW 26th Street and North General McMullen.

According to police, officers arrived to find an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old inside the home both with gunshot wounds.

Police said there was some type of house party going on before an altercation took place inside. That’s when, police say, a short time later, a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Martin fired several shots at the residence before fleeing southbound.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with the 18-year-old in critical condition and the 17-year-old in “fair” condition.

Several shell casings were found on the street outside the home. Police, however, have very little information on the suspects at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.