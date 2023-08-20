Far West Side home damaged by spreading brush fire, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A brush fire is believed to be the cause of a fire at a far West Side home late Saturday night, according to the Bexar County Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Overlook Canyon Street, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home with massive flames. With the help of several other fire agencies, they were eventually able to put the fire out.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is believed to be a brush fire that spread to the home. With the current dry conditions the brush fire continued to spread and a home next door also sustained minor damage to the exterior siding, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if the residents were home at the time of the fire.

Several units from the SAFD assisted with the structure fire. Other agencies also assisted with the brush fire.

The BCFD, arson, SAFD and BCSO were all on scene.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.