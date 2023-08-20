Man attacked with machete during robbery at South Side convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after he was attacked and robbed by someone with a machete at a South Side convenience store overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 400 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street and Highway 281.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim lying in front of the store bleeding with a cut to the head.

Police said the victim told officers he was approached by a man he did not know and was demanded to give up his things. That’s when, police say, after he refused, he was struck in the head with the machete and then robbed.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

SAPD said the robber fled on foot after the attack. Police used officers, the Eagle helicopter and K-9 units all in attempt to locate the man, but he was not found. A description of the suspect was not released.

The store was closed while police conducted their investigation. The investigation is ongoing, police said.