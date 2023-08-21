‘I’m just thankful to be alive’: Local woman shaken after a spear goes through her windshield

A local woman is still reeling from what she said was an “unprovoked” and “random” attack — someone threw a spear at her car.

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is still reeling from what she said was an “unprovoked” and “random” attack — someone threw a spear at her car.

Shavone Canales was not injured but was still shaken up hours later by what happened late Sunday night.

“It was a pretty scary event. I was not expecting that,” she said Monday morning, recalling the events from the previous night.

Canales said she was driving to a friend’s house after 9 p.m., passing by the area near Interstate 10 and FM 16 outside Converse, when her windshield suddenly shattered.

She said she quickly called 911 after realizing it was a spear that had broken through the glass and lodged in the steering column, just inches above her lap.

Shavone Canales is grateful no one was sitting in her front passenger's seat when the spear came crashing through her windshield. (KSAT 12 News)

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she said.

Canales recorded video with her cellphone as crime scene investigators carefully removed the hunting tool, which was about five feet long, from her car.

She also shared that video with KSAT 12 News.

A preliminary police report says officers did not find the person who threw the spear at her, and so far there is no known motive.

“I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody,” Canales said, speculating. “I’m just thankful to be alive because I have kids.”

The near-miss, though, was not exactly pain-free for Canales.

She said the incident will hurt her budget because she’ll have to pay about $400 to fix her broken windshield.