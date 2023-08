Monday is the first day of class for the University of Texas at San Antonio and to get students pumped up the school held its “midnight light” pep rally event.

The UTSA main campus was filled with lights, color and lots of music during an event that began around 11:30 p.m.

It’s one of the UTSA’s most exciting traditions that brings together students, faculty and staff, along with the school’s mascot, Rowdy.

The event helped to show off their Roadrunner spirit.