North East ISD opens applications to fill vacant Single Member District 2 seat

SAN ANTONIO – The North East ISD Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that they are accepting applications to fill the vacant seat in Single Member District 2, according to a press release.

The position opening comes after the passing of Trustee Terri Williams.

Individuals who wish to apply must submit a completed application, current resume, and a volunteer criminal history record check.

Qualifications for the position are as followed:

Currently reside in Single Member District 2 for at least the previous six months.

Have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

Be a registered voter.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Submission of an application does not necessarily guarantee an interview, the release said.

Applications must be submitted in person on the 6th floor of NEISD’s main administration building. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 8961 Tesoro Drive in San Antonio.

NEISD said interviews will be conducted by the Board of Trustees at a future board meeting. Applicants who are scheduled for an interview must attend the scheduled interview, or they will not be considered.

If selected, the appointee will serve as trustee for Single Member District 2 through the May 2024 regular board election and may apply to run as a candidate for the position during that election.