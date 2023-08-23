SeaWorld will give customers free return admission on days with extreme heat

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld is adding a new Weather-or-Not Assurance program that includes free return visits for guests who are impacted by a wide range of weather conditions — including extreme heat.

The expanded weather policy will allow visitors to return at no charge within 12 months of their initial visit if extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or disrupts their flight plans for an upcoming visit.

These are the conditions for the Weather-or-Not Assurance program:

If inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park’s operating hours

When rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather

If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above

That’s right — the new policy covers extreme heat.

“When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day – even if for as little as an hour – they will be able to come back another day, on us,” said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Marisa Thalberg.

Guests must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their original order number to be eligible for a return visit at no charge.

All return visit tickets must be used within 12 months of the issuance of the originally purchased/planned ticket. Full details can be found here.

Want to plan ahead? Check the KSAT weather forecast and see what the weather looks like before you head out to the park.

Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.