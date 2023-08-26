BCSO: Armed suspect on the run after firing at deputies, leading chase

BEXAR COUNTY – A search is underway for an armed suspect who shot at deputies and led a chase on the county’s West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, a man immediately ran away from deputies and fired shots.

The man fled in a vehicle, leading deputies in a chase.

BCSO says the man then crashed the vehicle in Skull Valley and continued to flee on foot.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The sheriff’s office has since issued an active scene alert, asking those in the area to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed.

Additionally, any suspicious activity can be reported at (210) 335-6000.