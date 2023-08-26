86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO: Armed suspect on the run after firing at deputies, leading chase

No injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, West Side, Crime, BCSO
Active Scene Alert (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY – A search is underway for an armed suspect who shot at deputies and led a chase on the county’s West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, a man immediately ran away from deputies and fired shots.

The man fled in a vehicle, leading deputies in a chase.

BCSO says the man then crashed the vehicle in Skull Valley and continued to flee on foot.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The sheriff’s office has since issued an active scene alert, asking those in the area to remain vigilant as the suspect is believed to be armed.

Additionally, any suspicious activity can be reported at (210) 335-6000.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email