Woman arrested after shooting man in attempt to break up bar fight, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigate shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on the city's Southwest Side on August 26, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody after she shot and injured a man in an attempt to break up a sports bar fight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at an Ojos Locos Sports Cantina at the 7600 block of IH 35 S.

Police said a fight broke out inside the bar when a woman attempted to stop the altercation by shooting her semi-auto pistol into the ground.

In the process, the woman struck a 27-year-old man in the left foot.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

SAPD says the 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.