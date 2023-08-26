86º
Woman arrested after shooting man in attempt to break up bar fight, SAPD says

The 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police investigate shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina on the city's Southwest Side on August 26, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody after she shot and injured a man in an attempt to break up a sports bar fight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at an Ojos Locos Sports Cantina at the 7600 block of IH 35 S.

Police said a fight broke out inside the bar when a woman attempted to stop the altercation by shooting her semi-auto pistol into the ground.

In the process, the woman struck a 27-year-old man in the left foot.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

SAPD says the 25-year-old woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

