Man arrested after shooting off-duty officer in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 22-year-old man was arrested after he shot an off-duty police officer at a San Marcos apartment complex overnight Saturday, according to officials.

The shooting happened at 12:12 a.m. at the Encino Pointe Apartments in the 1800 block of Post Road.

San Marcos police said an off-duty Kyle police officer was working as a courtesy officer when he heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks.

As he approached a man and woman outside one of the buildings, the man pulled a gun and fired at least two rounds at the officer, striking him once.

The officer returned fire at the suspect, but he was not hit in the exchange.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

San Marcos PD identified the suspect as Joseph Sifuentes and located him inside an apartment along with several other people.

Investigators initiated a search warrant and found evidence believed to be related to the shooting, including the suspected firearm.

Sifuentes was taken to the Hays County Jail and faces charges that include attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and obstruction or retaliation.

He also faces several charges related to previously issued arrest warrants.