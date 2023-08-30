98º
Country singer Jelly Roll to perform at Cowboys Dancehall this fall

Tickets for the show go on sale September 1

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Jelly Roll performs "Need A Favor" at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini, Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Country singer/songwriter Jelly Roll will be performing in San Antonio this fall.

The performer will be at the KJ97 Star Party on Nov. 13 at Cowboys Dancehall.

According to the event venue, another major performer is expected to join Jelly Roll but that artist has not been announced as of this publication.

Brian Kelley, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew and Catie Offerman have also been announced as performers at the Star Party.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

