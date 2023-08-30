Driver’s license offices will be closed statewide on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – All driver’s license offices and the Customer Service Center (call center) will be closed across the state on Friday while the system is updated over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release, no driver’s license services will be available at any of the offices during the closure. Offices will reopen to resume normal operations on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

Customers will also not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov applications during the system update. This includes renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. These services will not be available from Friday through Sunday.

The update will not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System (TLETS).

