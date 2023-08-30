Man accused of shooting 3 SAPD officers expected to appear in court on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – (Update: The livestream is over. Please check back for an update on KSAT.com).

A man accused of shooting two San Antonio police officers and injuring a third during a manhunt is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Jesse Garcia, Jr., 28, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated kidnapping following the shooting on Thursday evening.

A court official told KSAT on Tuesday the state will ask the judge to remand Garcia without bond or at least get his bond increased on four older cases.

Garcia is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling more than $4 million.

San Antonio police said he shot six-year veteran Rhett Shoquist and four-year veteran Raul Chavez. Both officers were released from the hospital and are continuing their recovery at home.

Officers attempted to take Garcia into custody on outstanding warrants when he opened fire on them in the 100 block of Oriental Avenue just southwest of downtown.

That’s when one officer driving was struck, and a second officer in the passenger’s seat was injured by debris.

Shortly after, police say, Garcia and his driver exited the car. Garcia stole a vehicle at gunpoint, while his driver was detained, police said.

From there, Garcia headed to the 2600 block of Westward on the West Side. There, he exited the vehicle and shot at officers before going to a unit at the Westwood Plaza Apartments and barricading himself.

Another officer was struck multiple times in that second round of gunfire.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Garcia was taken into custody.

Records show Garcia has a criminal history dating back to his teens. He had been let out of jail twice in the past year.

Past charges include unauthorized use of a vehicle, drug possession, car burglary, evading arrest in a vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

