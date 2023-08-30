Share your Labor Day celebration photos with KSAT Connect

The unofficial end to summer and federal holiday, Labor Day, is around the corner!
Labor Day is the " annual celebration of the social and economic achievement of American workers,” according to the Department of Labor.
From family cookouts to community events, we want to see your photos and videos as you celebrate the holiday weekend.
Submit them to KSAT Connect, and you can be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com
Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.