2 teens injured in accidental shooting on Southwest Side

Two teenagers were injured in an accidental shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the 5000 block of Hillburn Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers were injured in an accidental shooting on the Southwest Side on Wednesday night.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hillburn Drive.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was accidental but it is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and charges may be filed.