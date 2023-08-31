Two Texas Lottery players become millionaires after Wednesday drawings

Two Texans woke up as millionaires on Thursday after winning over $8 million combined following Wednesday night’s lottery drawings.

According to the Texas Lottery website, a player in Austin won $2 million on a Powerball ticket and another person won $6,250,000 on a Lotto Texas ticket in Pearland, near the Houston area.

The winning Powerball ticket in Austin was purchased at Players Cafe, located in the 7800 block of North Lamar Street. The top Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing was $386 Million, according to Texas Lotto officials.

Winning numbers for the Powerball were 4-13-35-61-69-4.

For the second winner in Pearland, their winning lotto ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the 11000 block of Shadow Creek.

The player snagged the top prize, and the winning numbers were 6-11-16-21-252-32, according to the Texas Lottery website.

Texas Lottery winners must claim their prizes no later than 180 days after the drawing date.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, for a prize amount of $5 million. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

To learn more about the Texas Lottery or upcoming drawings, visit its website here.

