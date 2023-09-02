85º
South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host Labor Day blood drive for childhood cancer awareness

The event will be held Monday at the Rolling Oaks Mall

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is hosting a Labor Day blood drive in an effort to kick blood shortages and shed light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Rolling Oaks Mall at 6909 North Loop 1604 E.

The public is encouraged to participate in the blood drive to help cancer patients by donating blood.

STBTC said donations are needed during holidays as the community sees a rise in emergencies on top of the ongoing use of cancer patients, new mothers, premature babies, and more.

As an added plus, donors will receive a pair of San Antonio Football Club tickets for the Sept. 23 match, along with a steel water bottle and a scarf the day of the game.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

