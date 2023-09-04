Local temple collects $10,000 in period products for girls, women in need

SAN ANTONIO - – The Alliance for Period Supplies reports one in three low-income people who are menstruating miss work, school, or important events because they can’t afford tampons, pads, liners, or adult diapers.

“This box right here is $20,” said Temple Beth-El Sisterhood VP Irene Burns, as she held up a large box of tampons.

The sisterhood is the temple’s philanthropic wing, and they do a charity project each year.

“There’s a lot of women and teens that need menstrual product and they can’t afford it,” Burns said.

They quickly realized the need was so great that for the first time, they widened the scope of their project.

“So we said, ‘Let’s collaborate with all the other churches and synagogues in the city. Let’s make it citywide,’” Burns said.

They ended up collecting almost $10,000 worth of products and $4,000 in monetary donations.

Soon, all the products will be delivered to four different organizations:

Celia Medina is the Director of Development at the San Antonio Diaper Bank, which delivers packages of hygiene essentials to families each quarter.

“We’re able to serve 300 unique individuals a month. And the more products we get supply to us, the more people we can serve,” Medina said.

Most of their clients are mothers.

“They’re having to make those tough decisions whether I need to buy food, diapers, period supplies. So most mothers are going to say, ‘Well, I’m going to put my needs last,’” Medina explained.

They also serve teenagers, who often skip school when they’re on their period.

“When you can’t afford basic health essentials, it’s embarrassing to go to school because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You can’t participate in sports or other popular events,” Medina said.

The Diaper Bank staff is thrilled to get the extra donations from Temple Beth-El.

The drive was so successful that this will be the Temple Beth-El Sisterhood project every year.

“It has been what we call a ‘mitzvah,’ and a mitzvah is doing something wonderful for somebody else,” Burns said.

They also want to normalize the conversation surrounding these products so those in need will feel more comfortable asking for help.

If you’d like to help women and teens with this issue, you can donate directly to any of the four organizations mentioned, linked above in this story.

If you’d like to become a Diaper Bank client, call or visit their website. There are certain income levels and stipulations listed there.