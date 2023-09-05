‘Attendance Matters’: San Antonio municipal court launches consistent school attendance campaign

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Municipal Court has partnered with Pre-K 4 SA and Communities in Schools to launch the Attendance Matters campaign, addressing the importance of consistent school attendance and tackling the challenges associated with chronic absenteeism.

Officially launching in Attendance Awareness Month, the campaign will equip the community with helpful resources through community outreach efforts, according to a press release.

Efforts include distributing flyers and sharing social media posts containing tips for a successful school year, along with a comprehensive list of local community resources available on the court’s website.

“Regular school attendance reflects our shared vision for a vibrant and secure San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Every effort we make to ensure that our children are well-prepared for a successful life and career contributes to a brighter future for all.”

The court’s initiative comes after the results of a comprehensive study by the Texas Education Agency, correlating chronic absenteeism as a pivotal factor contributing to increased dropout rates among students, subsequently impacting their potential earnings in adulthood, said the release.

The ‘Attendance Matters’ campaign also comes as part of the court’s proactive role to deliver truancy prevention and intervention services year-round through a dedicated team of Juvenile Case Managers. The team works with schools, students, parents, and guardians through multiple steps to facilitate a positive change in school attendance.

“Chronic absenteeism is not just a matter of missed days; it’s a barrier to our children’s future potential,” said Municipal Court Presiding Judge Carla Obledo. “Through the Attendance Matters campaign and our truancy services, we’d like to send a clear message: Every day in school matters, and every student’s success matters.”

Additionally, the Municipal Court shared the following tips for a successful school year: