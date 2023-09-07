Man found fatally shot at gas station in Hays County

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this pickup truck in connection with a fatal shooting at a Insta-Fuel Travel Center in Buda.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man was found shot to death early Thursday at a gas station in Hays County.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 12:05 a.m. to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center in Buda for a report of an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant.

Detectives believe the gunman was driving a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck (pictured, above) with damage to the front passenger side bumper. The truck also had chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps. The vehicle was last seen leaving the area, traveling northbound on an Interstate 35 service road.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Sgt. Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.