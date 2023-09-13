Wrong-way driver intentionally crashes into SAPD patrol unit, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman driving the wrong-way on Interstate 10 intentionally crashed her vehicle into a San Antonio police cruiser late Tuesday night, according to SAPD.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near the I-10 and Loop 410 interchange on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a woman was seen on Transguide driving the wrong way on I-10. That’s when, police say, as officers tried to pull her over, she eventually hit another car and then hit a police officer’s vehicle on purpose.

Police said officers eventually spiked her vehicle and then used a pit maneuver to stop her.

SAPD said the woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI. She has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and the Texas Department of Transportation HERO unit all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.