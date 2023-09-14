Portion of Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Sunday for overhead line work

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Wurzbach Parkway on the North Side will be closed on Sunday due to work on overhead electrical lines.

CPS Energy said the east and westbound lanes of Wurzbach Parkway near Vista Del Norte will have rolling stops from 6-11 a.m.

The project includes removing aging overhead lines that cross Wurzbach Parkway and installing new ones.

Alamo City Public Safety will be on-site for traffic control.

CPS Energy said no outages are expected due to the construction.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and to slow down or move over for crew safety.

CPS Energy is working with the Texas Department of Transportation for the road closure.