United Way hosting free food pantry in San Antonio

United Way will distribute free pre-packaged food to help combat food insecurity at Free Food Pantry on Sept. 23, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – United Way of San Antonio is hosting the 9th annual Hunger Action Food Pantry on Sept. 23.

Individuals and families who would like to receive free food supplies can register online for the event, which will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Winston Intermediate School of Excellence, located at 2525 S General McMullen Drive.

Anyone who registers will receive free, pre-packaged food during the event.

“Food insecurity is one of the most critical challenges that San Antonio residents face daily and is one of the top issues that 2-1-1 Helpline callers request assistance with,” United Way officials said in a press release.

The free food pantry is open to the public.

During United Way’s 2022 Hunger Action Food Pantry, more than 20,000 pounds of food was given out to more than 1,000 people, according to the press release.