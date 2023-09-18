Where to watch free Halloween, holiday movies at outdoor cinemas around San Antonio

Get in that fall feeling with free movies in San Antonio. Local parks and plazas will be hosting free movies throughout the holidays for locals to enjoy.

Grab your snacks and folding chairs and get ready to watch great, family-friendly movies.

Here’s where and when to watch the free flicks:

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and picnics to Mission Marquee Plaza. The Slab Cinema movies will take place at 3100 Roosevelt Avenue.

Various snacks are available for purchase from local food trucks. The venue opens at 7 p.m. and the movie begins approximately 15 minutes after dusk. Pets are welcome and parking is available onsite.

October 7 - “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

October 19 - “Hocus Pocus”

October 21 - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

October 28 - “Dia de Los Muertos: Celebrando las Misiones”

November 4 - “The Little Mermaid” (2023)

November 18 - “The Polar Express”

Movies start at 7 p.m. at La Vernia City Park, located at 221 San Antonio Road.

October 27 - “Hocus Pocus”

Slab Cinema’s free movies in Schertz start at dusk at Rhine Valley Park, located at 9958 Mulhouse Drive.

October 20 - “Hocus Pocus”

Enjoy a free movie night at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza at The Tobin Center, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Full concessions and bar available. No pets, outside food, or drinks are allowed on the plaza.

October 13 - “ The Nightmare Before Christmas ” - The plaza will open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

November 10 - “ Coco ” - The plaza will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

December 8 - “ The Grinch ” (2018) - The plaza will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family-friendly motion picture under the stars at the Tower of the Americas. Movies start at sunset on the dates listed below.

Food and drinks are available for purchase.

October 14 - “Hocus Pocus”

November 11 - “Jungle Cruise”

December 9 - “The Santa Clause”

The Tower of the Americas is located at 739 E. Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.