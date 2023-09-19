Bexar County grand jury indicts former West Campus coach on sex crime charges

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a former South San Antonio Independent School District coach accused of sex crimes.

Alejandro Ramiro Peña was indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of improper relationship between an educator and student.

The indictment alleges that Peña groomed a female student at West Campus High School and developed an improper relationship with her in 2022.

An outcry by the alleged victim prompted a criminal investigation that uncovered phone conversations and evidence in Pena’s office, according to an arrest warrant affidavit

The alleged victim was 16 years old at the time and Peña was 32, the affidavit said.

Peña is no longer an employee of South San Antonio ISD.