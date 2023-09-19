95º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio man accused of firing 10 gunshots at Cibolo home, CPD says

Jordan Mazon, 21, has a criminal record in Bexar County

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Cibolo, Crime, Guadalupe County
Mugshot: Jordan Mazon (BCSO/KSAT)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department announced Tuesday that a suspect was arrested for a drive-by shooting in a residential neighborhood in June.

Jordan Mazon, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 7, according to Cibolo police.

Officers said they were called after reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. on June 26 near a home in the 100 block of Sunset Heights, not far from FM 1103 and Green Valley Road.

When officers arrived, they found the damage was directed at one particular residence.

Officers said surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle, which is described as a gray or silver four-door sedan.

“What appears to be a male exits the vehicle from the driver’s door and shoots approximately 10 rounds before leaving in the vehicle. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and there have been no injuries reported,” police said in the original press release.

Mazon is charged with deadly conduct. He has since posted a bond of $25,000 and been released from jail.

Court records show Mazon has a criminal history in Bexar County. He was out on bond at the time of the alleged drive-by shooting in Cibolo. He has five charges in 2022 including reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a handgun in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and possession. He is awaiting trial in each case.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email