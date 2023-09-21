6th annual LatinX In Tech Summit kicks off in San Antonio

For Hispanic Heritage Month, a company in San Antonio is highlighting, connecting and celebrating LatinX founders in tech.

SAN ANTONIO – For Hispanic Heritage Month, a company in San Antonio is highlighting, connecting and celebrating LatinX founders in tech.

“We’re really excited that we’ll be highlighting Latino and Latina led tech companies here, primarily from San Antonio, from all over throughout the state,” Luis Martinez, senior venture associate at Capital Factory said.

The 6th annual LatinX In Tech Summit is taking place on Wednesday and is presented by Capital Factory and Geekdom.

“Not only have we historically seen a change in diversity here in tech, but we’ve also seen an incredible amount of critical mass that’s been growing,” Martinez said.

The event is happening at Capital Factory, a coworking and office space for entrepreneurs that’s located at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

“We’re excited to be able to bring in amazing tech founders that have started companies within the last ten years,” Martinez said.

Martinez says last year about 80 people participated.

He says this event gives tech professionals an opportunity to share their journey.

“Our keynote event today, we’re going to have an incredible successful founder, Pilo Gonzalez, who founded an incredible tech company here in San Antonio. He came to San Antonio, graduated from UTSA. He’s from Mexico,” Martinez said.

Martinez says San Antonio has a long history of Latinos in technology and they hope to continue highlighting their accomplishments and connecting them to opportunities.