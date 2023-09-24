Goodwill’s Good Careers to host mega career fair with over 45 ready to hire employers on September 27, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a mega career fair with over 45 employers that are ready to hire for over 1,500 positions.

The event comes as part of the organization’s Good Careers Center, which provides free, tailored career services to anyone seeking employment.

Officials say background-friendly positions will be available at the event, with most starting at $15 an hour.

Employers at the fair include Goodwill San Antonio, Amazon, City of San Antonio, Marriott International, Zachary Construction Corporation, and many more.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 3310 E. Commerce Street. Ample parking will be available, and the site is easily accessible by public transportation.

Goodwill encourages candidates to register on their website before attending the event.

For more information, candidates can call (210) 271-8880 or email gccinfo@goodwillsa.org.