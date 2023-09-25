Dinosaurs will invade San Antonio during Jurassic Quest adventure this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Dinosaurs will stomp into San Antonio this weekend as the popular Jurassic Quest experience returns to Freeman Coliseum.

The traveling adventure will be available for guests to visit from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Hours will be:

Friday, Sept. 29: 12-8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Event organizers said this year Jurassic Quest will have more hands-on activities, education and fun. More than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs are expected to fill the halls at this touring exhibition.

“Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more,” a press release states.

Jurassic Quests’s animatronic herd has also expanded to include the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus.

In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity, adventurers can watch a new video tour with dinosaur trainers Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty, officials said.

“Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved,” according to the press release.

Ticket prices vary by age and time of day you plan to attend and start at $19 for senior standard admission. Adult and child tickets both start at $22. Children younger than 2 are free.

Purchasing tickets online in advance is recommended as popular time slots have been known to sell out for previous exhibitions. Tickets will also be available on-site.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket for $36.

The Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall is located at 3201 E Houston Street near the AT&T Center.